Harvard to host Florida shooting survivors for panel on guns

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Six students who survived last month's mass shooting at a Florida high school will be visiting Harvard University to talk about guns.

The Ivy League school says it's hosting them Tuesday for a panel called "#NEVERAGAIN: How Parkland Students are Changing the Conversation on Guns."

It's expected to include students Ryan Deitsch, Matt Deitsch, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky and Alex Wind.

They and others from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have become gun-control activists in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people.

Their efforts recently helped spur passage of a Florida law curbing access to assault rifles.