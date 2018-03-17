Immigrant reunited with child months after separation by US
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — An American Civil Liberties Union lawyer says a Congolese mother has been reunited with her 7-year-old daughter months after they crossed the California-Mexico border seeking asylum and were separated by the U.S. government.
The daughter had been placed in a Chicago facility while the mother was held in San Diego, about 2,000 miles (3,200
Lawyer Lee Gelernt says the woman was allowed to travel to Chicago from San Diego on Tuesday. He says the daughter was released late Friday. He says the girl and her mother had "an incredibly emotional" reunion.
The woman is at the
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Amateur Canadian scientists discovered a new type of northern lights — they named it 'Steve'
-
-
'You’ll be a million dollars ahead of the game:' Contract brewing shakes up beer business
-
Police search for three suspects after ‘vicious assault’ of autistic man