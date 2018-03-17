Judge gives FBI more time in alleged serial killer case
CROWN POINT, Ind. — A judge has given the FBI more time to pull data from cellphones collected during its probe of a Gary man accused of killing seven women.
Darren Vann's attorneys had argued in a motion filed last month that authorities were being slow in providing them with data collected from three cellphones collected in the FBI's investigation into Vann, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported .
Vann is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 22 in the strangulation deaths of 19-year-old Afrika Hardy and 35-year-old Anith Jones.
Hardy's body was found in a Hammond motel room in October 2014. After Vann was arrested in her death, he allegedly admitted to killing six other women, including Jones, whose body was found in an abandoned Gary house.
Trials in the five other slayings haven't been scheduled.
But Cappas ruled Friday that prosecutors can use broad language in subpoenas for records from those three entities.
Vann was discharged from the Marines after serving from 1991 to 1993. He attended Lima Senior High School in Lima, Ohio, before enlisting.
