Michigan shipwreck hunters find schooner that sank in 1873

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Michigan shipwreck hunters say they've found the remains of a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1873.

The Michigan Shipwreck Research Association announced this past week that the Lizzie Throop was found in 280 feet (85 metres ) of water along western Michigan's coastline some 15 miles (25 kilometres ) northwest of the city of South Haven.

MLive.com reports the two-masted, 86-foot-long (26-meter-long) schooner set sail from Muskegon, Michigan, on Oct. 16, 1873, on a lumber run to Chicago. It sank during a squall. Two crewmen died.

Valerie van Heest is the shipwreck association's director. She tells WZZM-TV it's the 10th shipwreck the group has found while searching for a passenger plane that crashed into Lake Michigan nearly 68 years ago.