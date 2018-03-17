Nebraska State Patrol planning St. Patrick's Day enforcement
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol will be cracking down on drinking and driving by those celebrating the St. Patrick's Day holiday.
The agency says troopers will be working overtime on Nebraska's roads and highways on Saturday.
The overtime effort is being funded by a nearly $9,500 grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.
The effort is intended to reduce the potential for alcohol-related crashes. The patrol says alcohol has been a factor in 35
