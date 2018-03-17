News / World

Russia summons British ambassador over spy poisoning dispute

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 26, 2010 file photo, a Russian officer walks through a laboratory at Russia's plant for the destruction of chemical weapons in Pochep, 250 miles southwest of Moscow, Russia. Last year, Russia announced it fully completed the destruction of its Soviet-built chemical arsenals, an effort that spanned decades. The gulf between Russia and Britain widened on Friday, March 16, 2018 as they cranked up pressure over a nerve agent attack and a suspected murder in Britain that have deepened Western worries about alleged Russian meddling abroad. (AP Photo/Misha Japaridze, file)

MOSCOW — Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned the British ambassador to Russia for talks in a heightening dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain.

Russia is expected to announce the expulsion of some British diplomats in a retaliatory measure. British Prime Minister Theresa May this week ordered 23 Russian diplomats expelled as part of measures to punish Russia over the March 4 poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury.

British Ambassador Laurie Bristow is expected at the Russian Foreign Ministry late Saturday morning.

Britain's foreign secretary accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of personally ordering the poisoning. Putin's spokesman denounced the claim.

