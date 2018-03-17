Small meteorite stolen from Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A small meteorite has been stolen from Science Museum of Virginia, but museum officials say the thieves may not have pulled off the major caper they had in mind.

While some rare meteorites are valued in the millions, the one on display in Richmond was actually fairly common, about the size of a tennis ball and only worth about $1,500.

Virginia Capitol Police are investigating because the museum is owned and operated by the state. They want to hear from anyone who might know something about the theft.