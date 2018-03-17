Stray bullets kill 3 in Rio de Janeiro slum

RIO DE JANEIRO — Authorities in Brazil say a one-year-old boy and two adults in Rio de Janeiro were killed by stray bullets during a confrontation between police and gunmen in the Alemao slum complex. Four people were wounded.

Rio state police say the incident occurred Friday night when four heavily armed men drove up to a police station and opened fire. The victims were hit during a shootout as police chased the suspects.

The violence comes just two days after city councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver were shot dead on a downtown street in Brazil's second largest city.