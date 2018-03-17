Texas authorities: At least 12 arrested for animal ritual

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Texas have arrested at least a dozen people for animal cruelty after interrupting what they believe was ritual sacrifice.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Bexar County sheriff's deputies found dead and dismembered animals in a San Antonio-are home Friday night after receiving calls that animals were being sacrificed.

Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez says that deputies saw more than a dozen people inside a garage where a woman was cutting up animal parts while another person was draining the blood of a chicken into a container.

Gonzalez says, "It appears that they were having some sort of unknown ritual."

Deputies found additional mutilated animals in the residence, including goat heads and more chickens.