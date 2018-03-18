Amusement park company partners with college on new degree

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The parent company of Cedar Point amusement park in northern Ohio is partnering with a nearby university to offer a new degree program to train students for management jobs in the tourism industry.

Bowling Green State University will offer classes on resort management at a new campus in Sandusky, home of Cedar Point and its parent company, Cedar Fair.

Students in the four-year program would spend the last two years at the Sandusky campus and could work entry-level jobs at Cedar Point or another Cedar Fair park.

The university's president says existing hospitality management programs don't cover all the issues that arise at amusement parks.