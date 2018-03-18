News / World

AP Exclusive: Kushner Cos. filed false documents with NYC

In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 photo, Mary Ann Siwek sits in her apartment in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan. Jared Kushner‚Äôs family real estate company routinely filed false documents with New York City claiming it had no rent-regulated tenants in its buildings, including the one where Siwek lived, when it actually had hundreds. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Jared Kushner's family real estate company routinely filed false documents with New York City claiming it had no rent-regulated tenants in its buildings when, in fact, it had hundreds.

Documents compiled by a tenants' rights group and shared with The Associated Press show the Kushner Cos. filed at least 80 construction applications over three years claiming it had zero rent-regulated tenants in 34 buildings. Tax records show those buildings actually had more than 300 rent-regulated units.

Tenant advocates say the tactic is used by landlords to avoid protections that prevent them from forcing out low-paying tenants.

The Kushner Cos. says it outsources the preparations of such documents and fixes any mistakes immediately. Records show the company did file some amended documents, often more than a year later.

