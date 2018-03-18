At least 13 hurt after car rams into nightclub in Britain

LONDON — British police say a man who had been kicked out of a nightclub rammed his car into revelers on a dance floor, injuring at least 13.

The Kent Police force says the 21-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over Saturday's crash in Gravesend, 30 miles (48 kilometres ) southeast of London. Police say they are not treating the incident as terrorism.

Footage posted on social media showed a large car on a dance floor inside a marquee tent at Blake's nightclub. On Facebook, the club thanked "the heroic actions of our door team and guests to apprehend the individual before further harm was caused."