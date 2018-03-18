Burundi's president sets May date for referendum on power

KIGALI, Rwanda — Burundi's president has signed a decree setting May 17 for a referendum on changes to the constitution that could keep him in power until 2034.

The decree, shared online Sunday by Burundi's U.N. ambassador and other officials, could lead to more unrest in the East African country that saw deadly political violence after the president's disputed decision in 2015 to seek a third term.

Opposition and human rights groups have called the referendum a plot by Nkurunziza to stay in power for life. The decree comes days after some ruling party members bestowed on him the title of "Eternal supreme guide."

The proposed changes to the constitution include extending a presidential term from five years to seven.