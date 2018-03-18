Duterte calls for abandoning International Criminal Court

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked other countries to abandon the International Criminal Court because it is "rude." Duterte is facing a possible complaint before the world tribunal for the thousands of killings of drug suspects during his time in office.

Though the Philippines has ratified the Rome Statute that established the ICC, Duterte said in a speech Sunday that the country never became a party to the treaty because it was never published locally as required by law.

Duterte says because of that technical flaw the international court can never have jurisdiction over him, "not in a million years."