Illinois primary puts focus on security of state voter rolls

In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, Chicago resident Kurt Kamrath casts his ballot in Illinois primary elections at the city's new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. In Illinois, attempts by hackers in the summer of 2016 to alter information were ultimately unsuccessful, although voter data was viewed. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the Illinois primary just days away, state election officials are beefing up cyber defences and scanning for possible intrusions into voting systems and voter registration rolls.

They have good reason to be on guard: Two years ago, Illinois was the lone state known to have its state election system breached in a hacking effort that ultimately targeted 21 states.

Federal intelligence agencies determined that the attempted hacking of state elections systems in 2016 primarily targeted voter registration systems, not actual voting machines or vote tallying.

Cybersecurity experts say it's crucial for states to shore up vulnerabilities in those systems now, with this year's midterm elections already underway.

