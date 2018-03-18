India: Pakistan shelling kills 5 family members in Kashmir

JAMMU, India — Officials say five members of a family have been killed and two others wounded in cross border shelling between Indian and Pakistani soldiers in disputed Kashmir.

Indian police say the five were killed Sunday after a shell fired by Pakistani soldiers hit their home in Poonch region along the militarized Line of Control that divides the Himalayan territory between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

India's army said its soldiers were responding to what it called unprovoked violation of the 2003 cease-fire agreement between the two countries.

Pakistan did not immediately comment. However, both the nuclear-armed rivals routinely blame the other for starting any firing and insist they are only retaliating.