Japan's February exports, imports grow amid trade war fears

TOKYO — Japan's exports in February grew 1.8 per cent compared to the same month a year ago, according to Ministry of Finance data released Monday.

Worries are growing about a possible trade war over President Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariffs on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum.

Japan is asking for an exemption.

Exports are expected to grow in coming months, boosted by global economic growth. Japan exports much of its steel to Asia and not the U.S.

Exports grew to 6.46 trillion yen ($61 billion). Japan's imports in February grew 16.5 per cent on year also to 6.46 trillion yen ($61 billion), when rounded off, leaving a surplus of 3.4 billion yen ($32 million), the ministry said.