Japan's February exports, imports grow amid trade war fears
TOKYO — Japan's exports in February grew 1.8
Worries are growing about a possible trade war over President Donald Trump's 25
Japan is asking for an exemption.
Exports are expected to grow in coming months, boosted by global economic growth. Japan exports much of its steel to Asia and not the U.S.
Exports grew to 6.46 trillion yen ($61 billion). Japan's imports in February grew 16.5
By country, Japan's exports to the U.S. in February grew 4.3
