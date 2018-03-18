North Korean diplomat heads to Finland for US talks

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — A senior North Korean diplomat handling North American affairs is heading to Finland for talks with the U.S. and South Korea.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency says Choe Kang Il was seen Sunday at a Beijing airport before boarding a flight to Finland. The report cites unnamed "diplomatic sources" in Seoul as saying Choe would take part in a meeting in Finland with former U.S. diplomats and South Korean security experts.

Choe was in the delegation North Korea sent to last month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.