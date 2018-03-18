Officials say 1 body found after Kenya building collapse

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan official says a male body has been recovered from the rubble of a building collapse as search and rescue work was called off.

Nairobi's police chief Joseph ole Tito said Sunday the operation had been completed in the debris of the four-story guest house that collapsed Saturday morning in Ruai area on the outskirts of the capital.

Joseph Gichangi, the area police chief, says receipts showed two couples checking into the guest house but leaving before the collapse.