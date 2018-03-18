Pipe bomb found in Delaware home of man charged in blast

ELSMERE, Del. — Anotherpipe bomb has been removed from thehome a Delaware man arrested last week for detonating a similar device outside a nearby home.

Media outlets reported that family members cleaning the home of Mark Consiglio found the bomb Saturday and called police. Residents within a two-block radius were evacuated from about 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The device was safely destroyed.

The 48-year-old Consiglio was charged March 12 with manufacturing, possessing and using an explosive device after he allegedly detonated a bomb outside the home of his estranged wife's family. The explosion broke a window, but no one was injured.

Police disabled three additional explosive devices at Consiglio's home.