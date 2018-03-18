Police ID woman shot dead by ex-husband at California mall

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Authorities have released the names of the woman and the ex-husband who shot her to death at a busy Southern California mall.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office identified the victim in Saturday's shooting as 29-year-old Parisa Siddiqi and the suspect as 33-year-old Kevin Crane.

Officials say she was working at a retail store at The Oaks mall in the city of Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles (64 kilometres ) west of Los Angeles, when Crane shot her after an argument.

Investigators say Crane then shot himself, but survived and remained in critical condition Sunday at a hospital.

Ventura County sheriff's Sgt. Eric Buschow said Saturday that the divorced couple has children, who were found safe.