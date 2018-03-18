Report: Turkey-backed forces push into Syrian town of Afrin
ISTANBUL — A Turkish news agency and Syrian activists say Turkey-backed forces have reached the
Turkey views the Kurdish forces in the Afrin enclave along the border as terrorists because of their links to the Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.
Turkey's private Dogan news agency on Sunday reported that the Turkish-backed Syrian fighters "established control" in the town
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the Syrian fighters entered the town with Turkish forces amid intensive airstrikes. Thousands of residents have fled in recent days.
