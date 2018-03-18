Winning $457 million Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you bought a Powerball ticket in Pennsylvania for Saturday's drawing, you may be holding a piece of paper worth $457 million.

Powerball officials say a single winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania that matches all of the winning numbers: 22-57-59-60-66 and Powerball 7. The jackpot from Saturday's drawing is the eighth-largest ever for the Powerball game.

The specific location where the winning ticket was sold has not been announced.