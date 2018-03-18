Young John Glenn's pillowcase featured planets, stars

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When the young John Glenn nestled in his bed, it may not have been sugar plums that danced in his head, but celestial bodies.

A recently discovered child's pillowcase that belonged to the late U.S. senator and space hero depicts revolving planets, stars and a view to outer space. At the centre , a koala bear clings to some sort of spacecraft, labeled "John" in blue embroidery.

Glenn was the first American to orbit Earth.

New York-area graduate student Adam Sackowitz purchased the pillowcase at a March 8 estate sale for $2,500. An authentication certificate says it belonged to Glenn during childhood.