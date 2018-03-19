Aum cult members face execution for Tokyo subway gas attack

TOKYO — Thirteen Japanese cult members may be sent to the gallows any day now for a 1995 gas attack on the Tokyo subway system and other crimes. But when is uncertain. Such is the secrecy that surrounds Japan's death penalty system.

Tuesday marks 23 years since members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult punctured plastic bags to release sarin nerve gas inside subway cars, sickening thousands and killing 13. Cult leader Shoko Asahara and a dozen followers have been sentenced to death for that and other crimes that killed 27 in all.

The relocation of seven of the convicts to detention centres outside of Tokyo last week has sparked speculation that executions could be imminent. Accomplices are customarily hanged on the same day.