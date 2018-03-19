Austrian court to consider 3rd gender identity in records
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Austria's
The court said in a statement on Monday that an initial review raised concerns that having to list one's gender as female or male contravenes the privacy protections enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights.
The highest court in
It gave the German government until the end of this year to address the issue.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Brand of lean ground beef recalled due to possible presence of E. coli
-
Man steals photo being auctioned for fundraiser from Bedford grocery store
-
Halifax bar defends reputation after stabbing: 'Our staff did everything that they possibly could'
-
Spring storm could bring snow, freezing rain and ice pellets to Halifax