China names former missile force commander defence minister

BEIJING — China has appointed a former missile force commander as its new defence minister.

Lt. Gen. Wei Fenghe's naming as the international face of China's rapid military modernization was among a series of appointments undertaken by the ceremonial legislature on Monday.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi was reappointed to that position and also promoted to state counsellor , while Zhao Kezhi was confirmed as minister of public security in charge of the police.

Chen Wenqing remains minister of state security responsible for espionage and counterintelligence.