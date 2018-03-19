Dunford lands in Afghanistan to review US military campaign

BAGRAM AIR BASE, Afghanistan — The top U.S. military officer has arrived in Afghanistan to take a closer look at the ongoing campaign to beef up training and advisory teams as the next fighting season looms.

The visit by Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, follows a two-day stop in the country by Defence Secretary Jim Mattis last week amid a renewed effort to get Taliban fighters to the peace table with the Afghan government.

Bolstering that effort is an increased U.S. military campaign aimed at ensuring Afghan troops make solid progress against the Taliban and other insurgents in the fighting season this spring.