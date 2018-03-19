Egypt, Sudan vow to co-operate as Ethiopia builds Nile dam
CAIRO — Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir has met his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo, as the two countries look to repair ties that were recently frayed over an upstream Nile dam being built by Ethiopia.
At a joint press conference Monday, al-Bashir and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi vowed to
Tensions had risen in recent months, when Sudan appeared to take Ethiopia's side in the dam negotiations and revived a longstanding border dispute with Egypt. Ethiopia has vowed to go ahead with the dam despite Egypt's concerns, saying it is vital for the east African country's development.