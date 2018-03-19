FBI comes up empty at site of legendary Civil War gold
DENTS RUN, Pa. — The FBI has come up empty at the rural Pennsylvania site where Civil War gold is
State officials and members of a treasure-hunting group joined the FBI at the site where local lore has it a gold shipment was lost or hidden during the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg.
The FBI said in a statement Monday night that it conducted a "court-authorized excavation" at Dents Run, a heavily forested area about 135 miles (217
The FBI isn't confirming that its dig had anything to do with the legendary Civil War treasure. But the agency says it didn't find whatever it was looking for.
The FBI won't release additional details, saying the dig was related to an "ongoing investigation."
