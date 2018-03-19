Florida campus opens days after 6 die in bridge collapse
MIAMI — Students returning from spring break to Florida International University will hold a moment of silence to
The Miami university will hold this ceremony at 1:47 p.m. Monday, the same time the bridge fell on Thursday, as the first step in healing the community.
Also Monday, lawyers in Orlando plan to announce the filing of the first lawsuit over the bridge collapse, which crushed cars under tons of concrete.
Officials said 8th Street remains closed as an investigation into the collapse continues.
A vigil for the victims also is planned for Wednesday.
