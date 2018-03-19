France's government to fight racism and anti-Semitism online

PARIS — France's government has presented a plan to better fight against racism and anti-Semitism, focusing on social media and prevention in schools.

Prime minister Edouard Philippe said Monday France will push for a Europe-wide effort to force internet giants to remove "heinous, racist and anti-Semitic" content.

Philippe said "I'm upset that nowadays, it seems easier to remove a pirate video of a soccer match than anti-Semitic comments" on social media.

He said French law will be changed to force internet platforms to detect, signal and remove illegal content. Philippe suggested substantial fines could be applied.