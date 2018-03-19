G-20 ministers convene in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Finance ministers and central bankers of G-20 countries are meeting in Argentina at a summit that has been eclipsed by growing concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's import tariffs on steel and aluminum and the potential of a trade war.

Officials are also discussing issues including infrastructure development and the technology behind cryptocurrencies during the two-day meeting that began Monday in the Argentine capital.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde are among those attending the summit in Buenos Aires.