Greitens wants criminal trial moved up to April 3

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is expected to ask a judge to move up his criminal trial to April 3, more than a month earlier than scheduled.

At a hearing Monday, attorneys for the Republican governor told Judge Rex Burlison they expect to request an earlier trial date and bench trial. The circuit attorney's office opposes both notions.

The case is scheduled for a jury trial starting May 14.

Greitens was indicted in February on felony fourth-degree invasion of privacy for allegedly taking an unauthorized photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015, before he was elected. Greitens has admitted to the affair but denied criminal wrongdoing.