Horsepower: Horses seen travelling down highway in Georgia
A
A
Share via Email
TUCKER, Ga. — Several horses
News outlets report that a total of 10 horses decided to take to the streets and ended up blocking traffic on Highway 78 near North DeKalb Mall on Saturday morning.
Motorists came to a standstill as police blocked off traffic to ensure the safety of the motorists and the horses.
Police were on the scene at 9 a.m. trying to contain them, and all lanes were open by 9:30 a.m.
Little Creek Horse Farm confirmed in a Saturday Facebook post that it was their horses that decided to take a trip on the highway. The post says steps will immediately be taken to assure this doesn't happen again.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Report paints grim picture of Fukushima-scale nuclear accident in Pickering
-
Tristan Cleveland: MLA’s in Nova Scotia are parking on our public square
-
Urban Etiquette: I gave someone a gift and she gave it back — what do I do?
-
Person suffers critical injuries after vehicle crashes into boulder at Peggy's Cove