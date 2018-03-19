Japan PM's approval ratings dive over land sale scandal
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been grilled in parliament by opposition lawmakers over a widening school land sale scandal linked to his wife, as approval ratings for his Cabinet plunged to their lowest levels.
Opposition lawmakers renewed demands Monday that Abe's wife and top officials involved in the land sale are summoned to testify in parliament. Abe has denied wrongdoing.
Four media polls released Monday showed Cabinet approval ratings falling to the 30