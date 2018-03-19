Man gets life without parole for 1 of 2 SW Michigan slayings

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of killing two people in two counties in southwestern Michigan has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for one of the crimes.

A Kalamazoo County judge sentenced 33-year-old Zachary Patten on Monday after he was convicted last month of the first-degree murder of Graciela Portillo-Esparza last July.

The mother of four was fatally shot after stepping between her brother and Patten, who were arguing.

A detective testified Patten admitted shooting Portillo-Esparza, but said he was aiming for her brother, Oscar Portillo, the ex-boyfriend of Patten's girlfriend.