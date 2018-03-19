Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead market lower at midday

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Technology stocks are leading U.S. indexes sharply lower in midday trading as Facebook falls.

Facebook sank 7.5 per cent in heavy trading Monday following reports that a company employed by the Trump campaign improperly obtained data on tens of millions of users.

Other tech companies also fell. Google's parent company Alphabet fell 3.5 per cent and Twitter lost 3.1 per cent .

Stewart Information Services jumped 9 per cent after the title insurance and real estate services company said it will be bought by Fidelity National Financial.

The S&P 500 fell 40 points, or 1.5 per cent , to 2,710.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 324 points, or 1.3 per cent , to 24,625. The Nasdaq fell 174 points, or 2.3 per cent , to 7,307.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.83 per cent .

___

9:58 a.m.

A sharp loss for Facebook is helping to pull technology companies lower as stock indexes decline in early trading.

Facebook slumped 5.3 per cent early Monday. The company is facing new criticism following reports that a data mining firm employed by the Trump campaign improperly kept data on tens of millions of users.

Other tech companies also fell. Chipmaker Nvidia lost 1.1 per cent .

Shopping mall owner GGP was unchanged per cent after Reuters reported the company had received a revised takeover offer.

The S&P 500 fell 17 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 2,734.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 174 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 24,772. The Nasdaq fell 69 points, or 0.9 per cent , to 7,412.