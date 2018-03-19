Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead market lower at midday
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
Technology stocks are leading U.S. indexes sharply lower in midday trading as Facebook falls.
Facebook sank 7.5
Other tech companies also fell. Google's parent company Alphabet fell 3.5
Stewart Information Services jumped 9
The S&P 500 fell 40 points, or 1.5
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 324 points, or 1.3
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.83
9:58 a.m.
A sharp loss for Facebook is helping to pull technology companies lower as stock indexes decline in early trading.
Facebook slumped 5.3
Other tech companies also fell. Chipmaker Nvidia lost 1.1
Shopping mall owner GGP was unchanged
The S&P 500 fell 17 points, or 0.6
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 174 points, or 0.7
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.86
