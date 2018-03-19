Nightclub shut down after event with live horse to reopen

MIAMI — A Florida nightclub that was shut down after a scantily clad woman rode bareback on a white horse through a crowd will be allowed to reopen.

A Miami Beach code official ruled Monday the city should reinstate the Mokai Lounge's business license after its owners acknowledged five violations and agreed to pay $12,150 in fines. The club also will make a $10,000 donation to Peaceful Ridge Horse Rescue and promises no more animals will be used in the club.