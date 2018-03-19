News / World

Police assemble patchwork of clues in hunt for Austin bomber

An agent the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives works with his dog near the site of Sunday's deadly explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Fear escalated across Austin on Monday after the fourth bombing this month ‚Äî this time, a blast that was triggered by a tripwire and demonstrated what police said was a "higher level of sophistication" than the package bombs used in the previous attacks. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

An agent the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives works with his dog near the site of Sunday's deadly explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Fear escalated across Austin on Monday after the fourth bombing this month ‚Äî this time, a blast that was triggered by a tripwire and demonstrated what police said was a "higher level of sophistication" than the package bombs used in the previous attacks. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW YORK — A frenzied search for clues in the case of four bombings in Austin, Texas, has authorities pleading for whoever's behind the blasts to talk to them.

The police chief's direct appeal, complete with promises to listen to the bomber and try to understand the reasons, reflects the stubborn progress of the investigation in which there's no known motivation. It may also represent a ploy to coax a response that could give clues or help police prepare for what might come next.

Experts say it may help give the bomber a sense of power and help build confidence that leads them to release a note or other communication. It could also tap into the bomber's possible desire for more publicity.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular