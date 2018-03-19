Police assemble patchwork of clues in hunt for Austin bomber

NEW YORK — A frenzied search for clues in the case of four bombings in Austin, Texas, has authorities pleading for whoever's behind the blasts to talk to them.

The police chief's direct appeal, complete with promises to listen to the bomber and try to understand the reasons, reflects the stubborn progress of the investigation in which there's no known motivation. It may also represent a ploy to coax a response that could give clues or help police prepare for what might come next.