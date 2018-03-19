Professor accused of assaulting disabled man pleads guilty

NEWARK, N.J. — A former Rutgers University professor whose conviction for sexually assaulting a disabled man was overturned has pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Anna Stubblefield entered her plea Monday as part of a deal with Essex County prosecutors in New Jersey. They will recommend she receive a four-year prison term when she's sentenced May 7.

Stubblefield had testified at trial that she and the man were in love. He has cerebral palsy and can't speak, but Stubblefield said he consented to the relationship by communicating on a keyboard.

Prosecutors said Stubblefield used her position to take advantage of the then-29-year-old man.