Putin's huge victory deflates, divides Russian opposition
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin's crushing re-election victory puts his opponents in a tough spot.
They gathered widespread examples of apparent voting violations in Sunday's vote, but it's unlikely to seriously damage Putin given his widespread support.
Putin's most serious foe, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was barred from the race. He clashed publicly with Sobchak on Sunday night, accusing her of being a Kremlin stooge.
Opposition groups plan a rally Monday in Moscow.