Putin's huge victory deflates, divides Russian opposition

Russian President Vladimir Putin waves after speaking to supporters during a rally near the Kremlin in Moscow, Sunday, March 18, 2018. Vladimir Putin headed to an overwhelming win in Russia's presidential election Sunday, adding six years in the Kremlin for the man who has led the world's largest country for all of the 21st century.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin's crushing re-election victory puts his opponents in a tough spot.

They gathered widespread examples of apparent voting violations in Sunday's vote, but it's unlikely to seriously damage Putin given his widespread support.

With 99.8 per cent of the vote counted, results showed Putin won almost 77 per cent of the vote, well up from his showing in the last election in 2012.

His closest rival, communist Pavel Grudinin, had less than 12 per cent . The only candidate to openly criticize Putin in the campaign, TV star Ksenia Sobchak, got less than 2 per cent .

Putin's most serious foe, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was barred from the race. He clashed publicly with Sobchak on Sunday night, accusing her of being a Kremlin stooge.

Opposition groups plan a rally Monday in Moscow.

