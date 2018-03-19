Remaining horses to be seized after dozens starve, die
QUANTICO, Md. — A Maryland farm's remaining live horses are being seized days after dozens were found dead in various states of decay.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis received a report Friday of dozens of decaying horses at a farm owned by Clayton P. and Barbara L. Pilchard.
Lewis tells The Daily Times of Salisbury he returned Saturday and found the horses had eaten the aluminum siding off the house. He says the horses were starved and "had broken the glass sliding doors on the back of the house, trying to get in and find something to eat."
The sheriff says the dead horses will be disposed in a lined container at a landfill to prevent any infectious disease from infiltrating the groundwater.
The live horses will be taken to an undisclosed location.
Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/
