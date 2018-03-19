Romanian police probe 'suspicious' death of journalist
A
A
Share via Email
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian police say they are investigating the "suspicious" death of a well-known journalist who was found dead in his home near the Romanian capital.
Police spokesman Ciprian Romanescu said late Monday that Andrei Gheorghe had died in suspicious circumstances 12 hours earlier.
His body was found in the bathroom of his home in Voluntari, a suburb just north of Bucharest.
The 56-year-old Gheorghe made his career as a radio and television journalist after dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was overthrown in the 1989 anti-communist revolution. He was known for his acerbic comments about current events and politicians.
Police said they received a call Monday evening about his death and are investigating the case. They declined further comment.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax bar defends reputation after stabbing: 'Our staff did everything that they possibly could'
-
Spring storm could bring snow, freezing rain and ice pellets to Halifax
-
Urban Etiquette: I gave someone a gift and she gave it back — what do I do?
-
Woman arrested, man with possible life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Dartmouth