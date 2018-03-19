Snow blocks road to Hatcher Pass; 10 stranded at lodge
A
A
Share via Email
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two avalanches have stranded about 10 people at a lodge outside an Alaska state park.
Anchorage television station KTVA reports avalanches Monday morning blocked the road leading to Hatcher Pass.
Hatcher Pass Lodge operator Hap Wurlitzer says the lodge has seven guests and is prepared with plenty of food and fuel.
Alaska Department of Transportation spokeswoman Shannon McCarthy says snow from the lower avalanche covered 100 feet (30.5
She says plows could not start clearing work immediately because of continued avalanche danger.
The department says the road closure is expected to last at least 24 hours.
The Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center says 11 inches (28
___
Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Urban Etiquette: I gave someone a gift and she gave it back — what do I do?
-
Woman arrested, man with possible life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Dartmouth
-
Austin’s police chief says city likely facing a ‘serial bomber’ after fourth bombing
-
Downtown bar in Halifax shutdown after St. Patrick's Day stabbing incident