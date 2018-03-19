Teen who pleaded guilty in dad's fatal shooting sentenced
A
A
Share via Email
HAMILTON, Ohio — An Ohio teenager who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her father has been sentenced to juvenile prison until she's 21.
The 15-year-old was sentenced on Monday in Butler County Juvenile Court. She pleaded guilty last month to a murder charge. She originally was charged with aggravated murder.
Authorities say the teen loaded a handgun and shot her 71-year-old father in the face in February 2017 at the family's home in Hamilton, roughly 30 miles (48
Her attorney says the girl accepts responsibility. A motive hasn't been offered.
The judge says the teen could serve several years to life in adult prison if she doesn't behave in juvenile prison.
The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles charged with crimes.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax bar defends reputation after stabbing: 'Our staff did everything that they possibly could'
-
Spring storm could bring snow, freezing rain and ice pellets to Halifax
-
Urban Etiquette: I gave someone a gift and she gave it back — what do I do?
-
Woman arrested, man with possible life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Dartmouth