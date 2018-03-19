Teen who pleaded guilty in dad's fatal shooting sentenced

HAMILTON, Ohio — An Ohio teenager who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her father has been sentenced to juvenile prison until she's 21.

The 15-year-old was sentenced on Monday in Butler County Juvenile Court. She pleaded guilty last month to a murder charge. She originally was charged with aggravated murder.

Authorities say the teen loaded a handgun and shot her 71-year-old father in the face in February 2017 at the family's home in Hamilton, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometres ) north of Cincinnati. Authorities say she told 911 dispatchers that she shot him.

Her attorney says the girl accepts responsibility. A motive hasn't been offered.

The judge says the teen could serve several years to life in adult prison if she doesn't behave in juvenile prison.