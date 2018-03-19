Teen who used 'affluenza' defence set for release April 2
A
A
Share via Email
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 20-year-old who as a teenager used an "affluenza"
Ethan Couch has served almost two years in jail for a revoked probation and is to be freed from the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas. He's been serving a 720-day sentence after his 2016 probation revocation for attending a party where alcohol was served.
Couch was 16 when the truck he was driving killed pedestrians in June 2013. A psychologist at his manslaughter trial blamed his actions on "affluenza," or irresponsibility due to family wealth.
His mother, Tonya Couch, awaits trial on charges of hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering after she fled to Mexico with Ethan in 2015. She's free on bond.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax bar defends reputation after stabbing: 'Our staff did everything that they possibly could'
-
Vicky Mochama: Conflating advocacy with extremist violence is dangerous and racist
-
Not so lucky: Halifax police raid St.Patrick’s Day party selling liquor
-