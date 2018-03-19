The Latest: 1st lawsuit filed after Florida bridge collapse

MIAMI — The Latest on a Florida university campus reopening after a fatal bridge collapse (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The first lawsuit has been filed against the companies involved in the design and building of the bridge that collapsed at Florida International University.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Miami-Dade Circuit Court on behalf of Marquise Rashaad Hepburn. He was seriously injured as he rode a bicycle under the bridge as it collapsed last week. The lawsuit says a car swerving to avoid the falling concrete struck Hepburn.

The negligence lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from the entities involved in building the bridge. They include Munilla Construction Management and FIGG Bridge Engineers. Both companies say they will co-operate with multiple investigations into the collapse that killed six people.

The lawsuit says cracks in the span should have been taken seriously and traffic should have been diverted during any testing.

___

2:20 p.m.

Florida International University President Mark Rosenberg joined students and staff to hold hands and bow their heads for a moment of silence at 1:47 p.m. Monday to honour the victims of a bridge collapse that killed six people.

The moment of silence was the first in a series of memorials as classes resumed on campus after the university's spring break.

In a statement, Rosenberg said a blood drive was scheduled Tuesday to support wounded victims who remain hospitalized.

The Student Government Association will hold a vigil Wednesday morning for Alexa Duran, an FIU student killed when the bridge collapsed on her car. Duran's sorority will hold a memorial for her Thursday evening.

Students returning to class said they were angry that traffic continued under the bridge while testing continued on the 950-ton structure.

___

7:30 a.m.

Students returning from spring break to Florida International University will hold a moment of silence to honour the six people killed in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that was supposed to be a campus showcase.

The Miami university will hold this ceremony at 1:47 p.m. Monday, the same time the bridge fell on Thursday, as the first step in healing the community.

Also Monday, lawyers in Orlando plan to announce the filing of the first lawsuit over the bridge collapse, which crushed cars under tons of concrete.

Officials said 8th Street remains closed as an investigation into the collapse continues.