The Latest: Lawmakers discuss Capitol harassment proposal

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on a sexual harassment proposal for the North Dakota Capitol (all times local):

3 p.m.

Lawmakers say a proposed policy establishing procedures for handling sexual harassment complaints in North Dakota's Capitol is a good start but needs more work.

Lawmakers, legislative employees, lobbyists and reporters could bring complaints to designated officials including legislative majority leaders and Legislative Council leaders, who would then look into the matter or hire an independent investigator. All of them also would designate a person of the opposite sex who could take complaints.

Members of the Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee say they want more clarification on potential punishments for lawmakers, and more thought given to how a complaint would be resolved. Some also question whether the list of people who handle complaints should be expanded, possibly to include minority leaders and neutral third parties.

The committee will continue work on the proposal in June.

12 p.m.

A proposed policy would establish procedures for handling and resolving reports of sexual harassment in North Dakota's Capitol.

Existing policy bars harassment but provides no process for the reporting of complaints. The new proposal is being studied by the Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee.

