Trump jabs Mueller, but White House says firing not in works

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump isn't thinking or talking about firing special counsel Robert Mueller.

That's the word from White House lawyer Ty Cobb in a statement late Sunday after a series of Trump tweets revived chatter that the frustrated president may be preparing to have Mueller fired.

Mueller is investigating whether Trump's actions, including last year's ouster of FBI Director James Comey, amount to obstruction of justice.

Trump believes the probe is biased against him, a point he made clear in weekend tweets that jabbed Mueller directly.